Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 21 Years Of Marriage (Photos)

A Nigerian man, Justice Ondaipe and his wife have welcomed a set of twins after 21 years of marriage without a child, NaijaCover Reports.

A family member, Faith Elvis Ovie shared the goodnews on Saturday, June 12 with NaijaCover on Facebook, said Ondaipe’s wife gave birth to a boy and a girl.

Congratulations uncle God is indeed wonderful after 21 years of marriage God have put a smile on ur face God even double it ��twins a boy and a girl ��

