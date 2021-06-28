Nigerian Footballer, Kelvin Odinaka, Shot Dead By UK Police Officers

According to the Daily Mail, police are investigating the Thame Valley force after a man was shot dead by officers responding to a call-out to a property where a youngster was found with significant injuries.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said in a statement that officers were called to a property in Two Mile Ash, north-west Milton Keynes, at around 9.40 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, and made a forced entry after acting on information from a witness.

They discovered a man in his 30s who was subsequently pronounced dead inside, as well as a little boy who had suffered terrible injuries. They also found Kelvin Ifeanyi Odinaka Nathaniel Igweani, 23, a guy believed to be a Nigerian player, with officers using a Taser before firing bullets at him, according to the force.

After receiving first aid and care from an ambulance crew, he was pronounced dead at the site, according to TVP. A hospital was summoned for the small child. After a police firearm was discharged at the address in Denmead, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation.

“What has happened this morning can only be described as absolutely tragic and will no doubt have an impact on the community. Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this incident. Our major crime unit are working closely with the IOPC to understand exactly what has happened,” Assistant chief constable, Christian Bunt said in a statement.

Source: https://www.36ng.ng/2021/06/27/nigerian-footballer-kelvin-odinaka-shot-dead-by-uk-police-officers/