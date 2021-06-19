Nigerian Hit-And-Run Driver Arrested For Killing Teacher In Ghana (Photo)

The Ghanaian police has arrested a 42-year-old Nigerian hit-and-run driver, Emeka Adams for killing a teacher, NaijaCover Reports.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, Emeka knocked down a 27-year-old teacher of De Youngsters School in Adentan, Alice Adamtey with his vehicle and abandoned her in a bush at Abokobi, leading to her death.

Police investigations revealed that on June 7, he knocked down the teacher with a Hyundai Sonata saloon vehicle with registration number GB 2621-20 at Adenta-Dodowa traffic intersection at about 7 pm.

He reportedly picked Adamtey under the pretext of sending her to the hospital but ended up abandoning her in a bush at Abokobi, NaijaCover Learnt.

Emeka was arrested on Wedneday June 16, nine days after the incident. He is now being processed for murder charges.

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/6/nigerian-hit-and-run-driver-arrested-for-killing-teacher-in-ghana-2.html