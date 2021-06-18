Nigerian Man Arrested With ₦29.2 Million Cocaine In India

A Nigerian man, Olumide Christopher Kayode has been arrested by the Pune City Police in India for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 5.29 lakh (N29.2 million).

According to police reports, a team led by Senior Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune City Police’s Crime Branch arrested Kayode from his residence on Wednesday while acting on a tip-off.

Police claimed that during searches, 52.980 grammes of cocaine worth Rs 5,29,800 (N29.2 million) were recovered alongside three cell phones and an electronic weighing machine, from his possession.

Kayode was allegedly selling cocaine and a probe is on to find out where he was procuring the drug from, police said.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/06/18/nigerian-man-arrested-cocaine-worth-n292-million-india