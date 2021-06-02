Nigerian Mum Pays N1.58k School Fees She Owed In 1969, Principal Writes Letter (Pix)

– A Nigerian mother, Grace Egbinola, paid the school fees she was owing in 1969 which was the sum of N1 and 58 kobo

– Sharing the letter with Legit.ng, her daughter, Toyin Egbinola, said that her mother taught them the value of honesty

– The woman kept the receipt of her debt for decades before she finally paid it off in 2020

A Nigerian woman, Grace Egbinola, has demonstrated a great virtue as she fulfilled a promise she made many decades ago. In a message sent to Legit.ng by Grace’s daughter, Toyin Egbinola, it was revealed that the 73-year-old woman finished from St Loius Secondary school on December 9, 1969. Ever since she got the receipt of her debt in 1975, the woman held onto it with the strong vow that she would repay it someday.

On Monday, December 14, 2020, the woman paid the debt which was the sum of N1.58k. The woman’s child said she is proud that her mum never cheated the system.

A good name is better than gold

Though the woman is not rich, the child stated that she taught her children the value of honesty.

A part of Grace’s principal’s letter to her reads:

“You are truly a Saint Louis trained person to be keeping a paper that was issued since 1975 and sent your son up to clear a debt that is as little as N1.58k in the year 2020 gives me hope that there are good people in this country who have not become rotting with greed.”

Toyin also said that her mum would really love it if she could reconnect with some of her old secondary school classmates.

Source: https://www.legit.ng/1417921-nigerian-woman-finally-pays-school-fees-around-n2-she-owned-1969-principal-writes-her-letter-from-kano.html