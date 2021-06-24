Nigerian Singer, YQ, Hospitalised In US (Photos)

Singer Yakub Jubril, better known as YQ, has been hospitalised in the United States of America, Igbere TV reports.

The artiste shared pictures and a video of himself in hospital on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Thank God the ambulance and cop showed up in less than 5 minutes.

“Can I get one flower now that am still here?” the ‘Fimile’ singer wrote as part of caption for the post.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mzK-Szr2K-Q

Although his post suggests there might have been an emergency, YQ did not state the nature of his ailment.

Fellow entertainers have, however, sent him goodwill messages while praying for his full recovery.

“Stay strong bro,” wrote Sound Sultan who was recently reported to be throat cancer stricken.

“God presence is inside and around you brother,” wrote Korede Bello.

“Get well soon bro… It is well with you man,” Kevin Pam, winner of Big Brother Africa in 2009, wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQb3LuYscQ6/?utm_medium=copy_link