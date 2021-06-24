Lois Enanushe Amos, the daughter of former supervisory Councilor for Agriculture of Karu Local Government Council, Nasarawa State, ASP Amos Akaito (Rtd) has died six weeks after her wedding, Newspremises reports.

Lois got married to Allanana Israel Alu on Saturday, May 8, 2021 in Keffi, Nasarawa State and died on Wednesday, June 23 after a brief illness.

Meanwhile, family and friends have taken to social media to mourn her.

“Flash back 13years ago,I could still recall us walking home from school with Blessing. Back to 2020,when we had a little conversation about career and you convocating…May 2021, wished you a happy married life…June 2021, celebrated your birthday…Coming to see RIP on your pictures today sent a shock wave, Lois Amos . You’ve always been radiant and full of life. Rest in Peace” – Tosin Isaac wrote.

Precious Ajegena wrote: “Hmmmmmmmm….. LOIS AMOS, d news of ur death came in as a shock 2 me I was sad and angry at d same tym. Angry 4 d fact dat d cold arms of death Neva allowed u enjoy ur marital home d cold arms of death Neva allowed u saw how great ur home will be, I was angry bcoz ur home was just a month older and I was like “WHAT IS THIS” ?. LOIS AMOS, U wer full of life and no moment was ever dull and boring with u around … I remember wishing u a CONGRATULATIONS ON UR WEDDING and telling u ur HOME SHALL BE AMONGST THE BEST. WHY DEATH!! WHY. REST IN PEACE DEAR. MAY GOD GIVE YOUR FAMILY AND MOST ESPECIALLY YOUR HUSBAND THE FORTITUDE TO BEAR THIS GREAT LOSE. G’DNYT”

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/nigerian-woman-dies-six-weeks-after-her-wedding-photos/