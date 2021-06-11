POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

President Muhammadu Buhari has suggested a way forward on how to solve the malignant problem of corruption in Nigeria.

Mr Buhari who spoke during an interview on NTA on Friday night said that the country needs ‘special courts’ to fight corruption.

“We will need special courts. You develop terms of reference for them, you bring charges, immediately people are put before that court and they come and defend themselves.”

“If you go through the system, especially if they still have some savings somewhere, they can get first-class SANS, lawyers to come and defend them and the case will drag on”.

“That’s why I say special courts are very important especially in the cases of corruption. So that the riot act will be properly read to the public so that anyone that misbehaves will account for it. We shouldn’t wait for people to die and go before Almighty God”.

“Nigerians are forgetful. I’m very pleased that majority of Nigerians think this administration, under the circumstances, is doing its best.”

“People are corrupt. People in the house of reps with one wife and house but when they get elected, they have more houses and wives”

It would be recalled that fighting corruption was one of the three major campaign promises of Mr Buhari while campaigning for his first term in 2015.

https://politicsnigeria.com/corruption-nigerians-are-forgetful-of-my-achievements-buhari/