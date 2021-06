https://www.nairaland.com/6586894/fg-suspends-twitters-operations-nigeria

Does Lai Mohammed know that there’s a little something called VPN that Nigerians can use to circumvent the Federal Government’s so-called ban on Twitter in Nigeria? These ignorant, prehistoric creatures in gov’t never cease to amaze with their insufferable boneheadedness.



https://twitter.com/farooqkperogi/status/1400852049747718144?s=19