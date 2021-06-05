Nigerians Opt For VPNs Following Twitter Ban

Hundreds of thousands of citizens have opted for the use of a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to boycott the indefinite suspension of Twitter by the Nigerian government.

The federal government on Friday through its Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension of the social media platform’s operation in Nigeria.

According to the minister, the action had become necessary following the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

But while many have expressed dissatisfaction with the development, highlighting the benefits of the microblogging site, hundreds of citizens have also explained how installing a VPN app can ensure you bypass the federal government’s action and still use Twitter.

Below are some reactions.

@obasipee

I just woke up this morning, I noticed my tweets can’t go, I sharply on my VPN.. finally I Twitting live from Atlanta.. Thank God For VPN

@onyechinonso

List of Free VPNs to download while Federal Government Suspension of Twitter In Nigeria last:

1. Windscribe

2. USA VPN

3. Nord

4. PIA

5. IPvanish

6. Thunder

@xqute14me

If you are seeing this tweet, then you’re not alone. You have survived, we are the last ones alive after #TwitterBan, Thank God for VPN. Welcome to #EndSARS good times are here!

@lazywordsmith_

It is even better these clueless people suspend twitter in Nigeria.

I will be in Nigeria and be treating Federal Government and Buhari in the language they understand from Canada.

Thank God for VPN o

@TWEETORACLE

Thank God for VPN, you can be browsing In Nigeria yet using the IP address of USA.

This #TwitterBan is a joke cos Nigerians won’t stop using their voice.

It’s our fundamental right as citizens.

The FG can’t even change that.



