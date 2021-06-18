Nigerians Paid More For Cooking Gas, Diesel, Kerosene & Petrol In May) – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that the average price paid by consumers in Nigeria across major fuel types (Cooking Gas, Diesel, Kerosene and Petrol) increased month-on-month and year-on-year May 2021.

However, the average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by -0.66% month-on-month and increased by 3.68% year-on-year to N4,288.95 in May 2021 from N4,317.55 in April 2021.

The bureau announced this in its “National Price Watch for Cooking Gas, Diesel, Kerosene and Petrol’’ released on Wednesday in Abuja.

LIQUEFIED PETROLEUM GAS (COOKING GAS) – 5KG CYLINDER

According to the report made available to Brand Spur Nigeria, the average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 0.12% month-on-month and by 5.43% year-on-year to N2,071.69 in May 2021 from N2,069.21 in April 2021.

Also, states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were:

– Bauchi – N2,486.39

– Borno – N2,393.87

– Adamawa – N2,392.62

While states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were:

– Jigawa – N1,726.86

– Abuja – N1,808.20

– Lagos – N1,841.93

LIQUEFIED PETROLEUM GAS (COOKING GAS) – 12.5KG CYLINDER

Similarly, the average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by -0.66% month-on-month and increased by 3.68% year-on-year to N4,288.95 in May 2021 from N4,317.55 in April 2021.

The report stated the states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were:

– Abuja – N4,825.00

– Enugu – N4,754.55

– Plateau – N4,650.00

States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were:

– Kaduna – N3,736.07

– Zamfara – N3,749.04

– Katsina – N3,856.31

PREMIUM MOTOR SPIRIT (PETROL)

The average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) increased by 29.61% year-on-year and month-on-month by 1.01% to N168.06 in May 2021 from N166.38 in April 2021.

According to the report, states with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were:

– Lagos – N186.26

– Benue – N180.83

– Ebonyi – N177.40

States with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were:

– Gombe – N161.33

– Borno – N162.27

– Zamfara – N162.31)

AUTOMOTIVE GAS OIL (DIESEL)

The average price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) increased by 0.69% month-on-month and by 8.99% year-on-year to N238.82 in May 2021 from N237.19 in April 2021.

States with the highest average price of diesel were:

– Sokoto – N259.29)

– Bauchi – N258.00

– Benue – N256.17

States with the lowest average price of diesel were:

– Nasarawa – N213.89

– Delta – N215.52

– Rivers – N223.24

NATIONAL HOUSEHOLD KEROSENE

Similarly, the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 0.23% month-on-month and by 9.03% year-on-year to N363.50 in May 2021 from N362.68 in April 2021.

States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were:

– Ebonyi – N477.08

– Enugu – N464.44

– Taraba – N437.04

States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were:

– Bayelsa – N251.11

– Yobe – N298.15

– Abuja – N305.33

Similarly, the average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 3.34% month-on-month and by 4.94% year-on-year to N1,266.99 in May 2021 from N1,226.08 in April 2021.

States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were:

– Plateau – N1,490.00)

– Kebbi – N1,475.00

– Niger – N1,447.50

States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were:

– Bayelsa – N1,027.50

– Delta – N1,050.00

– Adamawa – N1,078.33



