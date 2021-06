Insecurity; Nigeria’s satellite has expired, now functioning on ‘grace’- DG NASRA, Dr. Halilu Shaba

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oKHjBZjJBvQ

The DG NASRA, Dr. Halilu spoke about the current situation of Nigeria’s satellite, he said the satellite should have been replaced 3 years ago about 2018…. But nothing has been done