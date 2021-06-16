Nigerien Who Ran Away With N206bn Nigerian Arms Money Wanted By EFCC (Pix)

Man From Niger Republic Who Ran Away With N206b Nig Arms Money Declared Wanted by EFCC | #IgbereTV

ABOUBAKAR HIMA is from Niger Republic.

Buhari and his APC govt gave him contract to supply ARMS worth over N200bn and he ran away with the entire cash!

1. $394m = about N200bn

2. €9.9m = N6bn plus

3. N369m

TOTAL = N206.4bn

Reacting to the Development, a journalist and social commentator, Peter Agba Kalu said: “What a country! Buhari has out sourced Nigeria to his relatives at Niger Republic. How can you give supply of Nigerian security equipments to a Nigerien that has limited English proficiency?”

WANTED BY EFCC

The public is hereby notified that the person whose photograph appears in this alert is wanted by the EFCC.

ABOUBAKAR HIMA

Aboubakar Hima is wanted in a case of criminal conspiracy, contract scam, misapproonation of public funds, money laundering and fraud to the tune of over $394million. €9.9million and N369million. The suspect, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Societe D’Equipment Internationaux. SEI, is alleged to have received the sums for the purchase of equipment for the Nigerian Military.

However, investigations have revealed discrepancies in the supply of the equipment. Having failed to honour invitations from the Commission, Hima is currently evading investigation, thus the need to declare him wanted. 46-year-old Hima is a Nigerien citizen. The suspect speaks French and Hausa Languages fluently but has limited English proficiency. His last known address is Block A. Flat 3. No. 5 Sapele Street, Garki II, Abuja.

Anybody having useful information as to his whereabouts should contact the Commission In Its Abuja, Benin, Enugu, lbadan, Ilorin, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Malduguri, Makurdi, Port Harcourt, Sokoto and Uyo offices or through the number: 0809 3322 644 (0809 EFCC NIG); its e-mall address: info@efccnIgeria.org or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies

Tony Orilade