Niniola Receives Grammy Certificate (Photo)

Singer Niniola has received a certificate from Grammy Awards, Igbere TV reports.

The certificate is for her contribution to Beyonce’s album, The Lion King: The Gift.

The 34-year-old Afrobeat singer was one of the composers who worked on the Grammy-winning album.

Niniola took to her Instagram page to share the good news alongside a copy of the certificate of recognition from the Recording Academy on Wednesday.

In her post, she thanked God and everyone who has shown her support.

“And the GRAMMY Certificate, Recording Academy just came in the mail today…Thank You God and Thank you to everyone that has been supporting. Love U All,” she wrote.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CP3QAfJlbd7/?utm_medium=copy_link

Parts of Niniola’s song ‘Maradona’ were sampled in ‘Find Your Way Back’, a song from Beyonce’s album.