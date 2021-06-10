Nkechi Blessing Shades Seyi Shay Over Fight With Tiwa Savage

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has weighed in on the fight between singers Seyi Shay and Tiwa Savage, Igbere TV reports.

The 32-year-old actress in an Instagram Story post on Wednesday vowed to beat up anyone who insults her online and then says ‘hi’ to her in reality.

“Abuse me online, say hi in real life like nothing happened? Haa Omo Iya mi Nlu tie baje ni ooo… Make we no just cross part, una think say una dey mad ni?” she wrote.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CP7umYWJwWu/?utm_medium=copy_link

Nkechi’s post comes a day after a video of Tiwa and Seyi arguing and insulting each other in a Lekki salon went viral online.

Seyi had gone over to Tiwa to say “hi” but the mother of one told her not to greet her after saying nasty things behind her.

According to Tiwa, she had not forgotten all the “rubbish” Seyi and Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani said about her.