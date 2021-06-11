Nkechi Blessing Shares Wedding Pix With Hubby, Opeyemi As She Celebrates His Birthday

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has taken to social media to loudly celebrate her politician husband, Falegan Opeyemi David who is a year older today, June 10,Igbere TV reports.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story channel, the filmmaker sang his praises, reiterated her love for him and even posted the part where she serenaded him one time.

In another post, she shared a traditional wedding picture where she revealed that they were already married, and as at the time of this report, she changed her Instagram profile picture to one of their traditional wedding photos.

She wrote: “How can one person look like me this much Tori olorun. Anyways, I am about going to bed bayi. Happy Birthday Baby, I love you.”



