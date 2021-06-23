NLC Mobilises For Fresh Kaduna Strike, Alleges Breach Of Agreement

THE Nigeria Labour Congress on Tuesday said it would resume its suspended industrial action in Kaduna State over the mass sacking of workers and other anti- labour practices by the Governor Nasir El-Rufai administration.

Though the NLC was not definite, it directed its state councils and affiliate unions to mobilise and officially communicate to all employers of labour in the state for the latest action.

The NLC took the decision after the emergency National Executive Council meeting presided over by its President, Ayuba Wabba, on Tuesday.

Wabba accused El-Rufai of failing to respect the Memorandum of Understanding brokered between the NLC and the state government by the Federal Government.

According to him, the governor has continued to violate the provisions of the MoU, especially the “No victimisation clause”.

Addressing reporters at the end of the meeting, Wabba said the congress, after exhausting all avenues, including writing letters to President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had decided to resume the strike.

He said, “Owing to the above grievous infractions and continued provocation by the Kaduna State Government against workers and trade unions in the state and despite the fact that we have also complained formally to the Federal Government through the President and Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment on the non-adherence to the MoU, NEC has resolved that the earlier decision to withdraw all services and protest this neo-liberal and extreme right-wing policy should take effect without further delay.Source: https://punchng.com/NLC-mobilises-for-fresh-Kaduna-strike-alleges-agreement-breached