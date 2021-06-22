‘No Matter How Far You Have Gone The Wrong Path, You Can Always Turn Around’

Evil is very attractive and does not need special training or teachings to learn. It is much easier to learn the wrong than the right but much harder to unlearn and drop the wrong than the right. Once you pick up any wrong course, attitude or thought, it quickly eats into you and tries to become part of you. If nothing is done to checkmate it, it becomes addictive and very difficult to stop completely.

A lot people have found themselves threading the wrong path in life, they feel they have gone to far for redemption and they are almost ruined. It all started like a joke, all they wanted to do was have a taste, quench a thirst or subdue a feeling, now they are caught up in it and have made so much mistake because of it. They have almost lost everything and all is left is their miserably addicted self.

Your wrong path could be anything, from alcohol to sports betting, gambling, smoking anything, getting high on anything, womanizing, philandering, masturbation, sex addiction, thuggery, stealing, cultism, partying, living without ambition or direction, spending recklessly, wrong dicisions, indecision etc.

However, the good news is; there is nothing we determine and make up our mind to do that we can’t achieve. If only we let go of every other distraction and false pleasure. Note that all of the things listed above are actually not bad, they are part of normal human activities but practising them excessively and getting too absorbed in them is what make them dangerous and life ruining.

No matter how far you have traveled in the wrong direction, you always have a choice to turn around at any point and make things right. No matter the kind of mistake you may have made in the course, they may have cost you your normal life, family, work, career, business, friends and even pushed you away from the normal society. You can still turn around and change your life for good.

All you need to do is first realise and accept that you have a problem, determine what the problem is and identify the wrong path you have taken. Seek help from friends, family and professionals, go on a rehab if possible and make valid efforts to let that part of your life go. Forget what is lost, ask for forgiveness from your family and forgive yourself too. With the right support, help and determination, you will be happy, proud of yourself and what you have achieved within a short while of change. It will only take time, but in the end, you will surprise yourself.



Source: https://flipmemes.com/2019/12/28/no-matter-how-far-you-go-the-wrong-path-you-can-always-turn-around/