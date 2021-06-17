Nollywood Actress Narrates How Baba Ijesha ‘Tried To Rape Her On Set’ (Audio, Pix)

Actress, Princess Narrates How Baba Ijesha tried to rape her on set (Photos, Audio)

A Nollywood actress has accused Yoruba actor, Baba Ijesha, of attempted rape, IgbereTV reports.

In a voice note shared with comedienne, Princess, whose foster daughter was sexually abused by Baba Ijesha in a viral CCTV footage, a Nollywood actress is heard narrating how Baba Ijesha tried to rape her on set.

The actress, whose name is also Princess, said she was on location when she met Baba Ijesha.

She said the actor couldn’t keep his eyes off her. She claims Baba Ijesha then called her and told her he needed her to help him run an errand. She said she followed him to his room where he allegedly tried to forcefully have sex with her.

She also stated that if not for God’s grace on her, he would have succeeded in raping her. She says God gave her the strength to push the actor away and that’s how she escaped.

She says she still has a picture she took with Baba Ijesha on that day before he allegedly tried to rape her.

She added that Baba Ijesha has been doing this to others. She said that when the Baba Ijesha scandal came to light, her relatives called her to ask if Baba Ijesha is capable of such and she told them, “Yes, he can do something like that.”

She asked people not to support Baba Ijesha because “he has been doing this rubbish for a long time.”

She said Baba Ijesha brought his current plight upon himself because of his lack of control around women.

Comedienne, Princess, shared the voice note alongside a screenshot of messages she received about Baba Ijesha as she vowed to keep fighting for her foster daughter and other alleged victims of the actor.

One of her posts read;

“#Survivingbabaijesha even if the truth smacked some of you in the face, you would still not accept. What is wrong is wrong, period! #Saynotochilddefilement #Saynotorape #Saysomethingifyouseesomething #Justicewillbeserved”

