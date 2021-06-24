Nursing Student Suspended In Borno For Not Welcoming Buhari

As shared by Naija Class Captain:

They actually suspended someone from school because (s)he didn’t greet Buhari?



https://twitter.com/NaijaClassCapt/status/1407948786211692549?s=09

COLLEGE OF NURSING AND MIDWIFERY

Maiduguri, Borno State

SUSPENSION OF STUDENT FOR DISOBEDIENCE

Student Name………

Department……

Set…..

You are hereby suspended from the college for one week With effect from today 21st June 2021 for disobedience of executive order to Welcome the President of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari GCFR, GCON (on the 17th of June 2021)

You are expected to report back to college on the 28th of June 2021 along with

Your parent or guardian.