Obasanjo Dances At Chieftaincy Title Ceremony Of Stephanie Coker & Husband

Obasanjo Dances Energetically At Chieftaincy Title Ceremony Of Stephanie Coker And Her Husband (Photos, Video)

Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo was seen dancing energetically during the chieftaincy installation ceremony of media personality Stephanie Coker and her husband, Olumide Aderinokun, in Owu Kingdom, Abeokuta, Ogun State, IgbereTV reports.

The 84-year-old ex-president was among those who showed up at the chieftaincy installation ceremony.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHxrqot6PiY

The ceremony took place on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Abeokuta. Media girl Stephanie Coker and her husband Olumide Aderinokun were conferred as the Akinruyiwa and Yeye Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom.

The event also had in attendance former two-term Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Titilayo Oseni Gomez, royal fathers amongst others.

The event kicked off with traditional rites at the Palace of Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu Amororo II with Balogun of Owu Kingdom, Chief Obasanjo presenting the staff and certificates to newly installed chiefs.



https://igberetvnews.com/1392305/obasanjo-dances-energetically-chieftaincy-title-ceremony-stephanie-coker-husband-photos-video/