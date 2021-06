Connect on Linked in

Obasanjo Prostrates Before The Agura of Gbágùrá (Photo)

82-year-old Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo pay Obeisance to 59 years old new Agura of Gbágùrá, Abeokuta, Oba Saburee Babajide Bakre at his palace, IgbereTV reports.

