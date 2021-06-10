Odion Ighalo Tours Alexx Ekubo And IK Ogbonna Round His Luxurious Mansion (Video)

Nollywood stars Alexx Ekubo and friend IK Ogbonna were stunned when they visited former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo to tour his house as seen in a footage.

The Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia has returned home after a long season having played the first half of the campaign at Manchester United before he stitched to the Saudi outfit in January.

Ighalo was recently seen holidaying in Dubai alongside his mother before they returned home after a busy last season.

And in the latest clip shared by the 31-year-old, Nollywood actors as well as other guests had a tour of the AFCON 2013 highest goal scorer’s mansion.

In 2018, Ighalo completed the multi-million naira mansion in Lagos state with reports that the edifice is located in the Lekki area of the state.

The football player shared photos of himself chilling in the house with friends and family members as he celebrated his housewarming party.

His wife, Sonia Ighalo, also took to the internet to share videos of the mansion and the celebration on her Instagram story.

And now, as he returned home after the completion of the Saudi Pro League season, the former Watford of England man welcomed guests to his home.

The incredible apartment boasts of an indoor pool as well as an indoor cinema leaving Alexx Ekubo and IK Ogbonna stunned.

The Nollywood actors were visibly wowed and Alexx was forced to say:

“God you wey dey do am, do am for me o. Cut this thing for me. Okay… from the living room you can see the pool.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YxyGn1moiJ4

Alexx Ekubo’s IG Story