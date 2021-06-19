Odo-Owa Youths Attack Fulani Herdsmen, Destroy Police Station In Kwara

Angry youths allegedly attack Fulani herdsmen, destroy police station at Odo-Owa, Kwara

A group of angry youths in Odo-Owa community of Oke-Ero Local Government Area in Kwara State, on Thursday, protested against the presence of Fulani herdsmen in their community.

It is the second fracas in two months in the community over alleged Fulani invasion.

The first incident happened when the house and hotel of Ramon, an alleged Fulani kidnap kingpin, were destroyed following allegations of criminality against him by the Odo-Owa community.

DAILY POST gathered that the youths accused the Fulani herdsmen of being involved in kidnappings in the community.

In the process, they allegedly destroyed houses belonging to Fulani herdsmen during the fracas which occurred at about 2000hours, Thursday night.

The action of the angry youths was to enforce the ultimatum issued to Fulani herdsmen to vacate their community, which expired on Thursday.

DAILY POST further gathered that police operatives of Odo Owa police station who attempted to stop the unlawful action of the youths were attacked and their station destroyed.

However, in a response to a text message on the development sent to the spokesman of the state police command, Mr Okasanmi Ajayi said ” The Odo-Owa police station was not attacked by the youths as alleged.

“The youths became agitated as a result of some suspects arrested in connection with a case under investigation,” he added.

Ajayi, said, “the youths dispersed immediately they were made to understand the rationale behind the arrest of those suspects.



