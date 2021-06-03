Official: 2021 UEFA Super Cup Final To Take Place In Belfast On (August 11

The 2021 UEFA Super Cup final will take place in Belfast, Northern Ireland at Windsor Park, it has been confirmed

Following their Champions League and Europa League triumphs respectively, Chelsea and Villarreal will meet on August 11 to battle it out to claim the bragging rights of being the outright best in Europe.

It had been suggested the Super Cup could have been moved to Istanbul from Belfast after they were stripped of the Champions League final due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

But, as per previous reports, it has now been confirmed by the Irish FA that Belfast will host the Super Cup on August 11

The game will take place at 8pm (UK) and ticketing details and allocations will be released in due course as the final arrangements are made.

What the Irish FA said

In a statement released on Thursday, it read: “The 2021 UEFA Super Cup final will be played at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast on 11 August.

After recent speculation that the game would be switched to Istanbul, UEFA has today confirmed that the showpiece fixture between Champions League winners, Chelsea, and Europa League winners, Villarreal, will remain in Northern Ireland.

“Irish FA CEO, Patrick Nelson, said: “We have kept in close contact with our partners at UEFA on the matter and following these discussions we are delighted that they have confirmed that the game will stay in Belfast.”

“Details on attendance and ticketing arrangements are still to be finalised and will be publicised in due course

