The Italian manager has signed a two-year deal with the Nerazzurri

Simone Inzaghi has signed his contract as new Inter manager until June 2023. He already called Romelu Lukaku three days ago to keep him as key part of Inter project.

Source: https://twitter.com/Inter_en/status/1400406936277950465?s=19

