Ogun Threatens To Take Over Abandoned Lands Used As Dumpsites

The Ogun State Government says it will revoke the title of all abandoned lands being used as illegal dumpsites, DAILY POST reports

The government said this became necessary for security reasons.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment and Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA), Ola Oresanya, said the state government took the decision after it discovered that several parcels of land abandoned by their owners had been converted to illegal dumpsites, which are now a haven for ritualists and armed robbers.

“These abandoned land spaces converted to illegal dump sites not only constitute a security risk to their immediate communities but they also pose a major health risk because of their environmental nuisance, so the need to revoke the title hold on them,” he stated.

According to Oresanya, the government has directed relevant organs to begin the process of revoking the title hold on such land in the public interest.

He advised owners of such abandoned land spaces to immediately clear them of waste and restore them to their original state or risk forfeiting them.

He stressed that the state government will not fold its hands and watch the carelessness of a few individuals become a major security and health risks to the good people of Ogun.

https://dailypost.ng/2021/06/08/ogun-govt-threatens-to-take-over-abandoned-lands-used-as-dumpsites/