Ohanaeze Rejects Request To Takeover Ebubeagu Security Outfit

Apex-Igbo organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has rejected calls to take over the management of the Eastern security outfit, Ebubeagu.

The group in a statement sent to POLITICS NIGERIA on Thursday, signed by its secretary-general, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, turned down requests from private citizens to takeover the management of the outfit stating that it was not ‘constitutionally empowered’ to do so.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has rejected the calls from well-meaning Igbos to take over Ebubeagu Southeast Security Outfit, saying that there were no consultative meetings and people’s approval or authorization for the outfit before its formation.”

“Southeast governors should be encouraged to sufficiently provide necessary logistics and reinstate the chairman of southeast Governors Security Committee who resigned based on logistics deficiencies in operation.”

“Unlike the Amotekun, where the southwest Governors provided adequate facilities and logistics, Ebubeagu was built on emotional ground and sentiments”.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo are not saddled with the Constitutional rights of protection of lives and properties in the Southeast, and we are independently funded through communal support of Ndigbo without any governments consent, it will be horrible to compound the responsibility of Ebubeagu on us, Southeast Governors are capable of providing logistics and we are in full support of them.”



