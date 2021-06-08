At least one person has been reportedly killed while about four others were hospitalised following a clash between officers of Abia State Board of Internal Revenue and traders at Timber Market in Umuahia on Monday.

ABN TV gathered that trouble started then the revenue officers stormed the market and sealed it, demanding that each trader should pay the sum of N18,000 only to have access to their shops.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2wP9_Ng-7w

Not pleased by the decision of the state government, the traders put up a stiff resistance, insisting that they must be allowed to conduct their business activities.

The officers of the state Board of Internal Revenue were said to have sought the services of the state vigilante group to help in enforcement of the order.

This however led to a sporadic shooting, resulting to the death of one person while the four people that sustained various degrees of injury have since been hospitalised.

Our correspondent gathered a patrol vehicle and motorcycle belonging to the members of the vigilante group were burnt.

When ABN TV contacted him for a comment, the spokesperson of Abia State Police Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna confirmed the incident but however denied the death of anyone.

He said all those who sustained injuries have been treated and discharged, noting that the office of the vigilante men were also torched.



https://abntv.com.ng/2021/06/one-feared-dead-as-abia-revenue-officers-clash-with-timber-traders-in-umuahia-photos-video/