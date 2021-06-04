Ongoing Constitution Review Exercise, A Complete Waste Of Time – Governor Makinde

Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has described the ongoing review of the 1999 constitution by the National Assembly as a complete waste of time, saying nothing will come out of it.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Independent, the governor said the National Assembly headed by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan budgets money annually for the constitution review exercise, adding that what they are doing now is to spend the budgeted money.

Speaking further, the governor wondered why the National Assembly and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have refused to implement the report of the 2014 National conference which was convened by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said “The ongoing constitution review is a complete waste of time. When they even took people to Abuja, they stayed there and they produced a document”.

” Former President Goodluck Jonathan didn’t sign it because he thought he was going to come back and wanted to sign it after coming back. That document has been on their table since 2015, what have they done with it?”

“Yes, every year they vote money for the review of the constitution and the National Assembly they have to spend that money. That is the exercise going on now. If anything comes out of it, that may be my end in politics”



