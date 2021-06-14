Oniru Honours Toyin Saraki, Others At First Coronation Anniversary (Photos)

Oniru of Iru land in Lagos Oba Omogbolahan Lawal on Thursday conferred chieftaincy titles on Toyin Saraki and 11 others for their contributions to the development of the kingdom, Igbere TV reports.

Mrs. Saraki, wife of former Senate President Bukola Saraki was conferred with the title of Erelu Bobajiro of Iru land.

The conferment of honorary chieftaincy titles on Saraki and other was part of activities celebrating the first coronation anniversary of Oba Lawal as Oniru.

Speaking during the ceremony, the monarch said that the programme was the beginning of the drive to ensure the collective development of Iru land.

The traditional ruler said that his kingdom would continue to recognise eminent dignitaries for their positive contributions to the land.

He said that among his developmental agenda was to ensure that the kingdom evolves into a sustainable city, with a special breed of truly resilient people.

Oba Lawal noted that the chieftaincy titles was a call to service to grow Iru land into one of the most sustainable and desirable communities in Lagos.

“I believe all my new chiefs will be collectively supporting us to redevelop, reinvigorate, regenerate and re-engineer Iru land.

“I know you are capable; you are able, you have the wherewithal. even your contacts alone should be able to do that,” he said.

One of the new chiefs Michael Tawadrous thanked the traditional ruler for the honour bestowed on him and promised to continue to contribute to the development of the community.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CP_DrW2FECc/?utm_medium=copy_link