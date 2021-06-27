Connect on Linked in

Onome Ebi bags hat-trick in Minsk FK 11-0 win over FC Gomel

By Oyediji Oluwaseun Babatunde

27th June 2021

Super Falcons defender, Onome Ebi scored three goals for her Belarusian Vysshaya Liga Women’s side, Minsk FK as they thrashed FC Gomel 11-0 on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Karina Stankevich and Anastasia Pobegaylo had given Minsk FK a two-goal lead before Ebi scored her side’s third goal in the 17th minute.

Anastasia Pobegaylo’s second goal of the game increased their lead to four in the 28th minute.

Onome Ebi scored her second and Minsk FK’s fifth goal in the 31st minute.

Anna Shilo’s own goal in the 34th minute made it 6-0 for Minsk FK.

Natalya Asymykovich ended the first-half goal spree in the 36th minute.

In the second half, Minsk FK continued from where they stopped as Anna Kashinskaya scored the eighth goal.

Onome Ebi completed her hat-trick in the 81st minute for Minsk’s ninth goal of the game.

Elizaveta Pinchuk and Tatyana Shereshovets scored the other two goals as Minsk FK ran riot with an emphatic 11-0 win.

Minsk FK occupies the second position on the league table with 36 points from 13 games.

Their next game will be away at Dynamo Brest on July 1, 2021.

