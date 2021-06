#Governor Ifeanyi #Ugwuanyi of #Enugu State receives in audience, The #Ooni of Ife, Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, at the Government House, Enugu.

The Ooni of Ife, who is Chancellor, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (#UNN), is in Enugu State for the 49th convocation ceremony of the prestigious University, held on Saturday.

