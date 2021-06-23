Ooni Of Ife’s Wife Attends #EndSARS Protester, Kemisola’s Baby Christening (Pics)

The EndSARS protester Kemisola Ogunniyi, who delivered a baby in the prison custody had her baby christened on Wednesday.

Ogunniyi, who was arrested and charged to court alongside three others, for vandalising a property belonging to the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, during the last October EndSARS protest in Akure, was remanded in the facility of the Nigeria Correctional Service.

She was delivered of the baby boy last week Wednesday, having spent eight months in prison custody.

The state High Court sitting in Olokuta, Akure, the state capital however granted her bail on humanitarian ground, on Tuesday.

At the christening of the child, held at Vera Christian Assembly, Ayedun Quarters, Akure, the wife of the Ooni of Ife, Olori Naomi Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who said she was touched by the circumstance, in which the baby was born, presented him with various baby items and foodstuffs for the baby’s family.

An Akure-based medical practitioner, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubuse also offered the baby scholarship from nursery to secondary school level.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Olori said, “When I heard the news, I was very happy, I was touched to hear that the lady gave birth in the prison custody. That was why I am here today (Wednesday). The baby is a special boy. I will stay with the family. Kemisola should see me as her mother, her sister and her friend.

Some of the names given to the baby boy include, Elijah, Eriaanu, Oluwadarasimi, Okikiaanu, Oluwajomiloju Temitope.

In her remarks, Kemisola expressed appreciation to all who were involved in her getting freedom after the baby was born.

“I thank God for my life and I also appreciate the government and all who participated in my case. God will be all of you,” Kemisola said.

Her mother, Mrs. Felicia Ogunniyi, who said she was not aware that her daughter was pregnant when she was arrested last year, appealed to the state government to assist her daughter in ending the legal matter.

