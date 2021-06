Connect on Linked in

Nigeria’s vice President, Yemi Osinbajo attended the highly anticipated APC youth Conference in Abuja on Monday.

Osinbajo, alongside Senate president, Ahmed Lawan, Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola and Minister for interior, Rauf Aregbesola, attended the conference.

POLITICS NIGERIA has photographs from the event;



