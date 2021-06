Connect on Linked in

N2Billion Engineering Faculty Femi Otedola Donated To Augustine University (Photo)

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola shared photo of his visit to the two billion naira Engineering faculty he donated to Augustine University in Epe, Lagos State, IgbereTV reports.

He captioned the photo;

“Today’s site visit to the 2 Billion Naira Engineering Faculty of Augustine University in Epe that I donated …F.Ote”

