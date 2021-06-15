Our Leadership Is Intact – APGA

Our attention has been drawn to an unfortunate incident that happened today on AIT live broadcast where a band of political buccaneers and misfits gathered under the guise of NEC of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to purportedly announce the suspension of our revered National Chairman, Ozonkpu Victor Ike Oye and some select national officers of the party.

We wish to state without any equivocation as follows:

1. That the so-called Jude Okeke and his cohorts are not officers or financial members of our great party and, therefore, did not have any powers to speak on behalf of the party.

2. That there was never a time our national chairman, Ozonkpu Victor Oye convened a NEC meeting of the party or any other meeting of the party for that matter.

3. That in accordance with Article 13 of the constitution of APGA 2019, only the national chairman of the party could convene meetings of NWC, NEC and National Convention. As we wrote, no such meeting had been convened.

4. That the Supreme Court had made it expressly clear that only the National Convention of a political party could remove the National Chairman of a registered political party.

5. That the so-called NEC meeting on AIT was a political hatchet job to create undue tension in the party and misdirect our teeming members. But it was dead on arrival.

6. That the leadership of the party under Ozonkou Victor Oye is intact and working assiduously to deliver on its governorship primary in Anambra State scheduled for June 23, 2021.

7. That we are determined to bring the full weight of the law to bear on mischiefmakers and their sponsors who are bent on causing disaffection among our members.

8. That law enforcement agents have been placed on full alert to deal ruthlessly with anybody fomenting trouble in the party as APGA remains a peaceful, law-abiding party where peace, justice and equity prevail.

9. We urge millions of our supporters to ignore the rantings of the rabblerousers and go about their businesses without fear of molestation.

Barr. Tex Okechukwu,

National Publicity Secretary, APGA



https://apga.org.ng/2021/06/our-leadership-is-intact-ozonkpu-victor-oye/