POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

FirstBank Nigeria has denied a viral report on Social Media that all its branches in the South-East have been shutdown over insecurity.

In a statement sent to POLITICS NIGERIA on Wednesday afternoon, the bank denied the report stating that it was fake news. The statement signed by its Group head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney, read;

“This is to inform the public that our South East branches are fully open for business. Please disregard any news making the rounds that is contrary to this. “



https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-our-south-east-branches-are-open-first-bank-debunks-rumour/