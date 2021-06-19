Over 20,000 APC Members Renounce Party In Kwara

Over 20,000 card carrying members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State denounced the party on Saturday.

Addressing newsmen in Ilorin, at the launch of a new political platform tagged “The Third Force”, spokesman of the defectors, Abdulfatai Abdulrahman, APC Kwara Central Senatorial Chairman, said, “The new party will be unveiled in due course as soon as possible.”

He said the lingering crisis in the APC in the state has reached its climax, adding, “As you are all aware, Kwara state APC has been enmeshed in one crisis or the other almost immediately after the party’s primary, stretching into the campaign period and lingering up to date.”

Abdulfatai lamented that “It is disheartening, shameful and preposterous that Kwara APC, cannot manage its success even at halftime of its tenure in the saddle of governance in the state.

“The intra party crisis has been going on for long and unabated. The struggle for the soul of the party which cannot be divorced from the 2023 political ambitions has been the root cause of the lingering internal squabbles.”

Abdulfatai asserted that the hopes and expectations of party members to reap the fruits of their collective labour have been dashed due to the self-inflicted and unwarranted crisis in the party.

According to the spokesman, the crisis got to its peak with the recently concluded APC membership revalidation and registration in the state that was flawed with deliberate policies and grand orchestration to deregister and disenfranchise selected members of the party.

He complained that nothing was done to address the issue despite drawing the attention of the Senator John Danboi-led team and the national secretariat of the party by different quarters to the perfidious and glaring aberration of the registration process.

He declared that “It is impossible to achieve the developmental goals we are aiming for Kwarans in the midst of the chaotic situation we found ourselves in Kwara APC.”

Abdulfatai, further stated that, the deliberate inaction to address the lingering crisis in Kwara APC, has become obvious to all discerning minds that the agenda to deregister and refusal to revalidate thousands of members across the state, was a grand plot that has the backing of the national caretaker committee of the party.

