Owerri-Okigwe-Ihube Road In Imo Fixed (Before & After Photos)

OWERRI – OKIGWE – IHUBE ROAD IN IMO STATE FIXED!

Do you know that, at the instruction of the Buhari administration that all dilapidated federal highways across the country should be fixed, the Federal Emergency Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) began the rehabilitation of the Owerri – Okigwe – Ihube federal road in Imo State, and the total rehabilitation was completed in May 2019, following which it was commissioned for motorists to use? Prior to that, the total collapse of the road led to the stagnation of economic activities along that axis, but after the road was fixed and reopened, economic activities boomed back because of easy movement of goods between markets.