Oyedepo & His Wife Celebrate Their First Son’s Birthday (Photos)

Presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners’ Chapel David Oyedepo and his wife Faith Oyedepo on Tuesday took to social media to celebrate the birthday of their first son David Oyedepo Jnr, Igbere TV reports.

Oyedepo Jnr is a resident pastor at the church’s headquarters — Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland — in Ota, Ogun State.

In his post, the senior Oyedepo prayed for more grace upon his son.

He said, “Happy birthday Pastor David Oyedepo Jnr @officialdavidoyedepojnr. May the grace of God over your life be on the increase in Jesus’ name, Amen.

“Congratulations!”



Oyedepo’s wife also prayed for grace to be more impactful.

“Happy birthday to my beloved son and our Resident Pastor at Faith Tabernacle Canaanland @officialdavidoyedepojnr.

“Receive fresh grace for greater impact in Jesus’ name, amen! Congratulations,” she wrote.



Oyedepo and Faith got married in 1982. Their other children include Isaac, Love and Joyce.

Joyce celebrated her birthday on Monday.

The Living Faith Church has branches all over the country, with extensions in the United Kingdom, United States and several other countries.