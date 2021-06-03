Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde Increases Corpers’ Allowance From ₦5000 To ₦15,000

Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde has announced a N15,000 increase in the monthly allowance of youth corp members serving in the state.

The Governor made this announcement at the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC orientation camp in Iseyin shortly after commissioning the Moniya-Ijaye-Iseyin road.

This means corp members serving in the state will now receive a monthly allowance of N15,000 as opposed to the N5,000 monthly payment being made before now.



Seyi Makinde increased the monthly allowances of Youth Corp members in Oyo state from 5k to 15k, see the reaction.

Come and serve in the Federal Republic of Oyo State.



