Oyo PDP Splits As ‘Unity Forum’ Emerges

By admin – June 10, 2021

Similar to the way the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was divided, division within the ranks of the Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, became obvious on Thursday.

Some leaders of the Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, took what they described as bold step to salvage the party.

The stakeholders and elders’ meeting took place at Jogor centre, Ibadan.

Leaders of the party, who took turns to express dissatisfaction about the way the party is managed in the state, said they now have two factions- one led by Governor Seyi Makinde and other by leaders and stakeholders across the 33 local government areas of the state.

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF THE PDP STAKEHOLDERS MEETING HELD AT JOGOR EVENT CENTRE, IBADAN ON THURSDAY, 10TH JUNE, 2021.

1. The Stakeholders condemn in the strongest terms the spate of insecurity in the State and calls on the State Governor to wake up to his primary responsibility of protecting lives and property of the citizenry.

2. The PDP stakeholders commiserate with the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in Ogbomosho, Ibarapa and other parts of the State. The body prays that God should comfort their families.

3. The Stakeholders have resolved to save the PDP from mismanagement and egoistic tendencies of the State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

4. The Stakeholders frowns at the Governor’s attitude of giving Party patronage to non Party members as against genuine Party members who laboured to bring the PDP back to power in Oyo State as demonstrated during the last Local Government election where the Governor ‘ donated’ 4 chairmen and vice and 48 Councillorship seats to his friends in ADC.

5. Today is to alert the leadership of PDP and members of PDP across Nigeria and general public that Oyo State PDP has been factionalized into two – one is headed by the Governor and the other by the leaders and stakeholders across the 33 local governments as evidence at this meeting.

6. This is due to governor’s highhandedness, recalcitrant attitude and lack of leadership within the party as expected of a governor.

7. We are calling on the National Leadership to dissolve Oyo State PDP Executive who are stooges of the governor and have no interest of the party at heart ahead of congresses coming up later in the year so as to give a sense of belonging to our teeming members and supporters in Oyo State. The caretaker committee should be put in place to reorganize the party ahead of the congresses to allow for free and fair congresses.

8. The Stakeholders call on the national leadership of PDP to urgently step in to rescue the Party in Oyo State from the grip of the Governor who is running the Party like his personal estate. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.

Signed on behalf of leaders and stakeholders by the duo of Mogaji Nureni Akanbi And H.E. Hazeem Gbolarumi



