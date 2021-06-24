Oyo State Beggars Flout Government’s Order, Return To Street Begging

Beggars in Ibadan have reportedly returned to Mokola roundabout and other places where they initially occupied in the city before they were relocated by the Oyo State Government.

Many of the beggars were seen sitting down while some of their children were playing at Mokola roundabout a few days after the state government moved them to a special facility.

The beggars’ spokesperson, Sagire Yusuf told Vanguard News that his people did not reject the state government’s offer to take them off the streets to a special facility.

He, however, lamented that it restricted their freedom.

“My people are complaining that their freedom is restricted. Why some people have not gone is because they are blind and they need assistance before they can go there. But, they promised to go there tomorrow.

“As for those people you saw at Mokola, that’s where they live. People know them there. That’s where they get money. That doesn’t mean they don’t want to go. The state government has done well for us by providing necessary facilities,” he said.

It was learnt that the beggars are worried that they may starve when the state government stops providing food for them.

But at major streets and junctions where they had stayed for years, some churches often go there with food for beggars.

And that is beside the alms they get from passersby.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Oyo State Government had commenced the evacuation of beggars from some parts of Ibadan, the state capital, to a resettlement facility.

According to the government, the evacuation of the beggars from the Jemibewon area to a resettlement facility in Akinyele started on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Beggars, over the years, had been living around shanties on Jemibewon Road in the Sabo area of Ibadan, which is a Hausa/Fulani settlement in the city.

The government, however, recently said it had commenced evacuation of the beggars to the newly built Akinyele Resettlement Centre.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/06/24/oyo-beggars-flout-governments-order-return-street-begging