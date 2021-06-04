Pains In The Chest, Panic Attacks: What This Nairalander Is Going Through

I am a guy, currently 22 years of age. For some time in the past I usually have occasional chest pains which comes and goes within 10 minutes. I thought it was as a result of my sugar intake as I consume soft drinks a lot with little or no exercises so I decided to cut down on my soft drink to no avail because I always end up going back to it.

Fast forward to sometime last month, I traveled to Europe to get a medical degree and when I got here, I started living on junk foods, KFC and McDonald’s as I could not cook. The chest pain came back one night and I decided to complain to my dad. Immediately I complained to him, I became conscious of it and I started fussing over it.

I went to google and everything I saw about pains in the chest always leads to cardiac arrest, stroke and dying. I couldn’t stop thinking about it, I was always trying to check my heartbeat every chance I get. My dad said it was due to the junk foods so I stopped junk foods and soft drinks as my cholesterol could be high. I still couldn’t shake off the horrible feeling I got whenever I checked my heartbeat.

I started having panic attacks and difficulties with breathing and always feeling tired. I eventually went for check up and my heartbeat showed a beat of 68 bpm. I got checked by a cardiologist, neurologist and an orthopedic doctor and they all said my vitals looked normal, blood pressure normal, blood oxygen level normal, blood sugar normal except for the orthopedic doctor who told me I had to fix my slouching posture.

It’s been a week after the check up but my life isn’t back to normal. I can’t keep complaining to my parents because I gave them quite a scare with my first complaint and I know they have their own life to live but I’m just scared, I live alone in my apartment here and I’m new so no friends yet.

Anytime I check my heartbeat it still feels irregular,I can’t enjoy the foods I use to love, I get scared of doing strenuous exercises like jogging because I’ve heard stories of people who collapsed while jogging, i don’t enjoy my sleep anymore as I read that most people with cardiac problems die in their sleep.

For a week now, I have been going for evening walks to keep fit and exercise and I only eat once a day. I eat 2 apples every day and I swallow a capsule of omega 3 fatty oil daily. The only protein I consume now is salmon or mackerel fish because of their heart strengthening capabilities.

I can’t focus on my studies anymore but I can’t complain because I don’t want to bother my parents anymore but I’m scared. Some nights I wake up with panic attacks and every morning I feel happy for sleeping and waking up successfully. I hate how flawed the human design is. Sometimes I get distracted but as soon as I feel any slight discomfort in my chest, I check my heartbeat and it feels irregular. There’s occasional sharp pains in my head that goes almost immediately and sometimes I feel blood throbbing through my veins in different parts of my body. Tomorrow I’ll be going out to get an apple series 6 watch so I can monitor my vitals better.

Sorry for the long read, I just had to let all of this out.