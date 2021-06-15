Pastor Accused Of Defiling His Sister-In-Law’s 19-Month-Old Daughter In Delta (Pix)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

An Assistant pastor with a penticostal church in Asaba, Delta State has been accused of defiling the 19 months old daughter of his wife’s sister, NaijaCover Reports.

An advocacy group, Centre For Basic Rights Protection And Accountability Campaign disclosed this to NaijaCover, in a statement on Tuesday, June 14.

According to the group, the victim’s mother, Cindy said she found her daughter bleeding and upon enquiry the child said the suspect ‘touched her bumbum’ NaijaCover Learnt.

We just received a distress call this night from one Ms.Cindy (surname withheld) that her Elder sister’s Husband who is also a an Assistant Pastor in one of the Pentecostal church in Asaba,Delta State defiled her 19 months old daugther. Ms.Cindy said she came back from work and saw her 19 months daugther bleeding and she told her is uncle that touched her bumbum.The little girl is still bleeding as Ms.Cindy could not go to hospital this night or to Police station because of the security situation in Asaba Delta State. We have advised her to go to the nearest Police station tomorrow morning and obtain medical form that she will take to the hospital. We will proceed from there.



The Pastor Mr Kalu Ijeoma of Deliverance Evangelical Church At Onitsha who allegedly defiled 19 MONTH old child of his wife’s younger sister has been arrested by B-Division Police station in Asaba ,Delta state on Tuesday morning where the alleged incident took place.

The Pastor had in a telephone interview with Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign said he is innocent of the allegation against him by the wife’s sister.

Centre for Basic Rights calls for a thorough and unbiased investigation into the alleged defilement of 19 months old girl.



