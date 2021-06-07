Pastor Adeboye Defies Twitter Ban Because Of UN Charter On Human Rights

Enoch Adeboye, General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has defied the federal government’s Twitter ban.

The cleric on Monday posted a tweet reacting to the ban of the microblogging platform.

He said tweeting is in accordance with Article 19 of the UN universal declaration of human rights.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God is domiciled in more than 170 Nations & Territories. The tweets here are in accordance to Article 19 of the UN universal declaration of Human Rights.



https://twitter.com/PastorEAAdeboye/status/1401886550078672900?s=19