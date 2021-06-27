Pastor Dresses Like A Warlord To Church (Pictures)

The Senior pastor of a faith-based church(Tower of Revelation Ministry) in enyimba city of Aba, Apostle Umah Udah shocked everyone on sunday when he came to church dressed like an Ohafia warlord.The man of God who hails from Akanu Ohafia is incidentally a prince too and as a way of promoting the rich culture of the African people chose to minister this past sunday dressed like a warlord.

This act has generated mixed reactions among Nigerians with many however commending the clergy for promoting the African culture while calling on other men of God and celebrities to toe the same line.

Front page pls