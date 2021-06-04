Pastor Enenche Celebrates 53rd Birthday With Orphans, Others; Distributes Items (Pix)

As part of activities to mark his 53rd birthday, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, on Friday distributed food items, toiletries, clothing and others materials to orphanages and the less-priviledged.

The cleric was accompanied by his wife, Dr. Mrs. Becky Enenche, at the Glory Dome in a brief prayer to mark his birthday.

Speaking at the event, Pastor Enenche said his being alive today is not by right or by wisdom but of God who shows mercy.

He, however, added the church would continue to reach out to people as the Lord empowers them.

In her brief address, Dr. Mrs. Enenche thanked the Welfare Department of the church for their labour.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke shortly after the empowerment programme, thanked the the Dunamis Pastor for the gesture.

Among the items donates were, bags of rice, clothing items, noodles, vegetable oil, beans, fish, yams, sewing machines, hair dryers, ovens, generators and many other items.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41AjYxlWjaM

https://www.idomavoice.com/2021/06/pastor-paul-enenche-distributes-food-items-sewing-machines-other-materials-to-mark-53rd-birthday-video.html