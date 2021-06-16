Pastor Enoch Accused Of Killing His Wife For Ritual In Akwa Ibom (Photos)

By Wisdom Nwedene

The Founder of Omega World Global Ministries, Pastor Enoch has been arrested after he buried his wife in a shallow grave.

IGBERE TV gathered that Pastor Enoch who hails from Abia State killed his wife and buried her for two weeks in a shallow grave in Ikot Abia community, Okon Clan, Eket LGA in Akwa Ibom state.

Speaking to IGBERE TV, an eyewitness said the Pastor killed his wife for ritual purpose.

According to source that spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, the Pastor wanted more members, “so he was told by a native doctor to kill his wife and bring some parts for ritual”.

IGBERE TV gathered he was arrested through intensive investigation by the youths community led by Comr Effiong Johnson OYC President.

Source : https://igberetvnews.com/1393097/shocking-popular-pastor-arrested-buried-wife-shallow-grave-photos/